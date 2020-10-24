'Shehar-e-Iqbal Forum' delegation visits Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of Shehar-e-Iqbal Forum Islamabad, led by Dr Shoaib Saddal on Saturday spent a busy day in Sialkot.

While addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Dr Shoaib Saddal (former IG Police Sindh), and other delegates hailed the unique export culture and Sialkot's socio-economic and human development by the exporters.

Earlier, the delegation also visited Sialkot International Airport.

They hailed the self help spirit of Sialkot exporters for establishing airport.

The delegation also visited several industrial units and witnessed process of production and manufacturing of the sports goods, leather goods and surgical instruments.

They also witnessed the international standard craftsmanship of artisans.

They said that the exporters had the great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets by exporting their world class traditional and non traditional export products.

The delegation also visited a house, attributed to the family of Allama Iqbal, in village Jaithikey, Sambrial tehsil. They paid rich tributes to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and his other family members.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, SVP Khurram Aslam Butt, VP Ansar Aziz Puri, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid, SIAL spokesperson Abdul Shakur Mirza were also present on this occasion.