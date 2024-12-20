Sheharyar Afridi gets bail in five cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi in five cases.

The cases are registered in various police stations of the capital including Tarnol, Kohsar, Margalla and Secretariat police stations.

The court granted the bail to the petitioner till January 16, and stopped the police from arresting him. The court also sought cases record from the police on next hearing.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail petitions of Sheharyar Afridi in terrorism cases.