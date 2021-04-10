UrduPoint.com
Sheharyar Directs USC To Ensure Availability Of Edibles Items On Control Rates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:29 PM

Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Khan Afridi Saturday directed the Managing Director Utility Store Corporation to ensure fair sale of Ramazan Package all around Pakistan and steps have been taken for installation of cameras inside the utility stores to guarantee sale of essential items to public on reasonable prices announced by government

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Khan Afridi Saturday directed the Managing Director Utility Store Corporation to ensure fair sale of Ramazan Package all around Pakistan and steps have been taken for installation of cameras inside the utility stores to guarantee sale of essential items to public on reasonable prices announced by government.

Talking to media men in Kohat Member National Assembly Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Khan Afridi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all Federal ministers, parliamentarians, members of provincial assemblies and provincial ministers to visit their respective areas to ensure fair sale of Ramazan Package worth 7.8 billion rupees to public.

He has revealed that nineteen essential items are made available all over Pakistan to utility stores, sugar rate in Ramazan Package is 68 rupees per kilogram and rate of flour bag of 20 kilogram is eight hundred rupees.

MD Utility Stores Corporation has ensured fair sale of Ramazan Package all around Pakistan, inside the utility stores cameras are installed to guarantee sale of essential items to the public at reasonable prices as announced by the federal government.

Sheharyar Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan through Ramazan Package for utility stores has made an effort to make all essential food items available to common man at reasonable rates during the Holy month of Ramazan. He said that the district administration has also directed to check the rates of all edibles items besides taking stern action against those involved in creating artificial shortage of various routine items.

