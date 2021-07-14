UrduPoint.com
Sheharyar Khan Afridi Visits MTBC Office In AJK

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:59 PM

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheharyar Khan Afridi Wednesday visited MTBC office

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) : Chairman Kashmir Committee, Sheharyar Khan Afridi Wednesday visited MTBC office.

Director MTBC, Sardar Zarteef Badsha briefed the minister about the company.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheharyar Khan Afridi said that government will continuously cooperate with MTBC.

"The company is playing a great role by providing the job opportunities to more than 2000 youngsters in Bagh", he said adding that MTBC was also conducting various workshops. If such organizations get the support then they can play a decisive role in eradication of the curse of corruption.

Public private partnership should be promoted to deal with the issue of unemployment, Afridi said.

Chairman Kashmir Committee lauded the social welfare works of MTBC.

