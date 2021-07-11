UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Accused Of Sending Rs 25 Bln Abroad Through Forgery: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:00 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was accused of sending Rs 25 billion out of Pakistan through forgery.

   In a tweet, the minister said so far, the said amount had just been traced but, the real figure could be much higher.

The minister regretted that the opposition leader was not willing to give answers to the queries of Federal Investigation Agency's team and only made lame excuses.

Fawad Hussain remarked that release of Shehbaz Sharif from jail was not less than a joke.

