Shehbaz alleges political victimisation through accountability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Thursday alleged that political victimisation was being done in the name of accountability against the PML-N leaders.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that in connivance with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also arrested on Thursday.

Shehbaz said that his party believed in across-the-board accountability, but targeted activities were being conducted against the PML-N.

The purpose of such actions against the political party was aimed to divert the attention of people from the real issues, he claimed.

He alleged that work on development projects, initiated by the PML-N government had been delayed due to which the cost of the projects had gone up. Credit for launching power generation projects goes to the previous government, he added.

The PML-N president claimed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi played a key role in addressing gas loadshedding in the country.

He claimed the PML-N resolved major challenges faced by the country including terrorism, law & order, energy crisis and a bad economy.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the incumbent government was not facilitating the trader community so they held a shutter-down strike.

He said that the cases of corruption and prisons were not new for him, his family and his party.

The PML-N president claimed that the department concerned had denied allegations levelled against him regarding embezzlement of funds received for earthquake victims from the United Kingdom. He said that Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) was a Federal government institution and had nothing to do with the provinces.

He claimed that the British institution provided 5 million Pounds for education between 2008 and 2018 and he was ready to provide all the details.