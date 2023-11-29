Shehbaz appears before court in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appeared before an accountability court on Wednesday for hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the proceedings, Shehbaz presented facts related to the case, emphasising his role in safeguarding the national treasury. While refraining from discussing the case's merits, he expressed gratitude for justice in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Shehbaz Sharif detailed the sequence of events, noting his arrest in a case involving the alleged construction of a drain, benefiting Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his son. He clarified that the drain was built based on an application, submitted by a deceased local Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA). He mentioned inheriting the sugar mill, and subsequently transferring its ownership to his son.

At this stage, a counsel representing Hamza Shehbaz sought an exemption for his client, who was abroad for medical treatment. The court was requested to exempt Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one day, with assurance of his presence on the next hearing date.

Subsequently, Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain adjourned further proceedings until December 12.

The court had summoned Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz following reopening of the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. NAB sought to reopen the case after the Supreme Court invalidated amendments to the law, introduced by the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Earlier, an accountability court had returned the reference to NAB, citing jurisdictional issues due to defunct amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Following the court appearance, Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the media, alleging that a conspiracy was hatched to overthrow the army leadership on May 9. He stressed that such conspiracies could not be tolerated. He said that facilitating the conspirators of May 9 was an act of hostility towards the country.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted his stance during his tenure in Punjab, where sugar mills were not subsidized, and he resisted pressures in setting higher sugar prices than Sindh in 2014-15. He emphasized that he refused to provide subsidies to sugar mill owners, stating that the money belongs to orphans and widows. He asserted that he extended direct benefit to farmers and funded his foreign trips during his government from his own pocket.

He said: "We always respected courts", declaring his presence in the court as a testament to his commitment to justice and mentioned that Nawaz Sharif would also appear in the Islamabad court for justice.

He recounted the hardships faced by the Sharif family and party leaders, citing Nawaz Sharif's handcuffing in front of his daughter. Despite challenges, he praised their adherence to the law and announced Nawaz Sharif's intention to present his manifesto in the upcoming elections. Shehbaz Sharif stressed timely elections and highlighted the simultaneous court appearances in Lahore and Islamabad as testament to a level playing field.