Shehbaz Appreciates Security Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Shehbaz appreciates security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated officers and jawans of security forces for carrying out operation against Khawarij in Katlang, Mardan district, and foiling their nefarious designs to

spread extremism besides a successful operation against terrorists in Kalat.

The premier lauded professional skills of the officers and jawans of security forces for successful operation against 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' and their facilitators and killing six terrorists in Kalat.

He said that security forces, by destroying the dens of Khawarij had protected the country from big harm.

He said that no terrorism organisation including 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' would be allowed to ruin the country's peace.

Shehbaz Sharif said that war against terrorism would continue till complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

Entire nation was standing with Pakistan armed forces in its unflinching resolve to protect country from nefarious designs of terrorists, he added.

