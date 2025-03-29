Shehbaz Appreciates Security Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated officers and jawans of security forces for carrying out operation against Khawarij in Katlang, Mardan district, and foiling their nefarious designs to
spread extremism besides a successful operation against terrorists in Kalat.
The premier lauded professional skills of the officers and jawans of security forces for successful operation against 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' and their facilitators and killing six terrorists in Kalat.
He said that security forces, by destroying the dens of Khawarij had protected the country from big harm.
He said that no terrorism organisation including 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' would be allowed to ruin the country's peace.
Shehbaz Sharif said that war against terrorism would continue till complete eradication of terrorism from the country.
Entire nation was standing with Pakistan armed forces in its unflinching resolve to protect country from nefarious designs of terrorists, he added.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif assures to provide modern facilities in railway sector6 minutes ago
-
President Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six terrorists in Kalat6 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz appreciates security forces6 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists26 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 6 terrorists in IBO in Kalat26 minutes ago
-
Electric buses to play on Eid holidays also36 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing1 hour ago
-
Taxila administration cracks down on price violators, arrests 14 butchers1 hour ago
-
AJK President reiterates support for Kashmiris' freedom struggle1 hour ago
-
Supporting Kashmir's freedom struggle a national obligation: AJK President1 hour ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with religious fervor1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police, CTD equipped with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari1 hour ago