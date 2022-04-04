UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Assets Case: Court Records Statements Of 4 Witnesses

Published April 04, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money-laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till April 13 after recording statements of four prosecution witnesses.

Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel for Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day in view of his engagements in Islamabad.

The court also summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing. The court also allowed the exemption application of Shehbaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were declared approvers in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and HamzaShehbaz in the case.

