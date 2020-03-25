Shehbaz, Bilawal walk out from parliamentary meeting on Coronavirus through video link

(@fidahassanain)

Both leaders boycotted the parliamentary meeting through video link in protest against Prime Minister Imran Khan for not taking part in it for deliberation on fight against Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari walked out from the parliamentary meeting called for discussion over ongoing Coronavirus pandemic here on Wednesday.

“This is really strange that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not take part in the parliamentary meeting that was called to address Coronavirus, the pandemic which has directly been affecting the public at large,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

Before his walkout, Shehbaz Sharif appreciated National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for holding parliamentary meeting through video link.

“It would have been far better if the meeting had timely been called on the current situation,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the Prime Minister should have called such meeting some time ago.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said: “ I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 & will address the nation soon.

I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic,”.

But PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb answered to the PM on Wednesday (today) saying that: “Did you oversee measures at Taftan and take responsibility of the murderous disaster there? Are you responsible for letting in hundreds of Corona infected people through airports without screening? Are you responsible for not importing ventilators snd testing kits since January?,”.

The parliamentary meeting that was held through video link did not give any practical solution and united move against ongoing Coronavirus pandemic as the political leaders from both sides government and the opposition just did emotional speeches and targeted each other instead of deliberating seriously on the issue.

However, the government asked the opposition leaders to come up with solution against this virus instead of doing politics and only criticizing the government.

“Only criticism is not the solution against this virus we are facing today,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding that all political parties should support the government’s efforts against Coronavirus.