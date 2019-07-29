Shehbaz calls for issuing production orders of detained MNAs

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday called for issuing production orders of detained National Assembly members (MNAs)

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said today some MNAs were not absent as their productions orders were not issued. It was the speaker's responsibility to ensure presence of the detained members in the house, he claimed.

Mentioning the Names of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique and two members from Waziristan, he urged Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing the session, to issue their production orders.

Shehbaz said he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Rana Sanaullah in the court in Lahore on Monday, who told him that he was in a solitary confinement in jail.

"My application to meet Rana Sanaullah was rejected," he alleged.

He claimed that Irfan Sidddiqui, a teacher and intellectual, was arrested for doing nothing wrong.

He said the opposition members wanted to strengthen democracy and they would extend cooperation in that regard.