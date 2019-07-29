UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Calls For Issuing Production Orders Of Detained MNAs

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:11 PM

Shehbaz calls for issuing production orders of detained MNAs

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday called for issuing production orders of detained National Assembly members (MNAs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday called for issuing production orders of detained National Assembly members (MNAs).

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said today some MNAs were not absent as their productions orders were not issued. It was the speaker's responsibility to ensure presence of the detained members in the house, he claimed.

Mentioning the Names of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique and two members from Waziristan, he urged Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing the session, to issue their production orders.

Shehbaz said he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Rana Sanaullah in the court in Lahore on Monday, who told him that he was in a solitary confinement in jail.

"My application to meet Rana Sanaullah was rejected," he alleged.

He claimed that Irfan Sidddiqui, a teacher and intellectual, was arrested for doing nothing wrong.

He said the opposition members wanted to strengthen democracy and they would extend cooperation in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Democracy Jail Rana SanaUllah Muslim From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Steps afoot to create jobs for youth: Tariq Magsi

20 minutes ago

Prime Minister for expediting work on ML-1 project ..

20 minutes ago

RAK to host region’s first World Travel &amp; To ..

41 minutes ago

PPP, PMLN working on one agenda to protect their b ..

34 minutes ago

UN calls for fair campaign In Afghanistan's upcomi ..

34 minutes ago

All possible steps to be taken for revival of TIP: ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.