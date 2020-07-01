Shehbaz condemns atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the atrocities of Indian security forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, he condemned the incident in which India's security forces martyred 60 year old Bashir Ahmed in front of his grandson.

The oppression of India's security forces was an stain on the conscience of the international community, he added.

He said humans who believe in civility, justice, law and humanity will have to stand up against the Indian oppression.

The United States of America, European Union and Organization of Islamic Cooperation should initiate proceedings in the United Nations Security Council against India for its war crimes in Occupied Kashmir, he stressed.

Shehbaz prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of souls of martyrs of Kashmir.