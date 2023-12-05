Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast on Warsak Road, Peshawar.

Expressing deep sympathy for the injured children and their parents in a statement, Shahbaz declared that terrorists, including those targeting innocent children, were enemies of every Pakistani.

He asserted that eradicating the impure existence of terrorists will be the collective resolve of the pure land of Pakistan. The former prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of the injured children.