Open Menu

Shehbaz Condemns Peshawar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast on Warsak Road, Peshawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast on Warsak Road, Peshawar.

Expressing deep sympathy for the injured children and their parents in a statement, Shahbaz declared that terrorists, including those targeting innocent children, were enemies of every Pakistani.

He asserted that eradicating the impure existence of terrorists will be the collective resolve of the pure land of Pakistan. The former prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of the injured children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

9 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

9 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

9 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges political parties to adhere ele ..

Commissioner urges political parties to adhere election code of conduct for tran ..

15 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11m from 546 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11m from 546 defaulters in 24 hours

15 minutes ago
KU extends submission of evening semester,examinat ..

KU extends submission of evening semester,examination fee deadline till Dec 31

15 minutes ago
 Sheffield United sack manager Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United sack manager Paul Heckingbottom

15 minutes ago
 Sanjrani, Iraqi Ambassador discuss bilateral relat ..

Sanjrani, Iraqi Ambassador discuss bilateral relations, current situation in Pal ..

25 minutes ago
 4th witness testifies before court in ex-chairman ..

4th witness testifies before court in ex-chairman PTI marriage case

25 minutes ago
 Step afoot to improve quality of education in Pish ..

Step afoot to improve quality of education in Pishin: DC

25 minutes ago
 Agricultural University hold seminar on "Soil and ..

Agricultural University hold seminar on "Soil and Water: A Source of Life"

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan