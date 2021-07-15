Shehbaz condoles demise of Mamnoon Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolence over the demise of former president Mamnoon Hussain.

In his message on Wednesday, he paid tributes to services rendered by late Manoon Hussain forthe country. He added that Mamnoon Hussain was a true patriot and his services for the countrywould be remembered for a long.