Shehbaz Congratulates CCP On 100th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Shehbaz congratulates CCP on 100th anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Chinese government, leadership and its people on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he extended his good wishes to the Chinese leadership and said that successes achieved by the party were historic milestone.

He said leadership of the CCP had served its people with vision, dedication and trust, addingthat policies of the CCP based on welfare and prosperity of people of China.

More Stories From Pakistan

