Shehbaz Congratulates Chris Hipkins On Becoming New Zealand PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Chris Hipkins on becoming the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that he looked forward to working with him to strengthen and expand the relations between the two friendly countries.

He also expressed best wishes to the new prime minister of New Zealand for his new responsibilities.

Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister, following the resignation of Jacinda Ardern last week.

