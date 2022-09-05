Shehbaz criticizes Imran over 'despicable maligning' of armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Imran Khan Niazi over his "despicable" acts of maligning State institutions including the armed forces.

"Imran Niazi's despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day," he said in a post on Twitter.

PM Sharif said Imran Khan was indulging in "direct mud-slinging and poisonous allegations against armed forces and its leadership."The prime minister pointed out that the agenda of Imran Niazi was to disrupt Pakistan.

"His nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt and undermine Pakistan," he said.