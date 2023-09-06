Open Menu

Shehbaz Emphasizes Unity, Military Might, Economic Growth As Cornerstones Of Survival

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that a nation's survival depended on the harmonious blend of a formidable military, a cohesive society, and ongoing economic progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that a nation's survival depended on the harmonious blend of a formidable military, a cohesive society, and ongoing economic progress.

In his message on Defense Day, he emphasized that the lessons from the September war served as a reminder of the vital need to revive the same spirit, unity, and determination it once embodied.

Honoring the martyrs and veterans on Pakistan Defense Day, Shehbaz remarked that the September War stood as a significant day in the illustrious history when the people and the army valiantly risked their lives to defend the motherland.

The PML-N leader remarked, "This day commemorates the triumph of Pakistan's resilient people and armed forces against a much larger foe. During the September War, Pakistan's Air Force, Navy, and Army demonstrated unparalleled courage, valor, and professionalism." In the face of an enemy challenge, he highlighted how the nation united, emphasizing the need for a similar unity today, driven by the spirit of the September War. This unity is deemed crucial for Pakistan's defense, development, and prosperity goals.

He also prayed for the martyrs' honor and those who sacrificed for Pakistan.

