Shehbaz extends Eidul-Fitr greetings to President of Uzbekistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday held a telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev Sunday evening on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The prime minister congratulated the Uzbek President as well as the people of Uzbekistan on Eid and prayed for peace and prosperity of the people of both countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reciprocated the warm sentiments for the prime minister and the people of Pakistan. He also extended his warm Eid felicitations to President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the positive momentum of bilateral ties, following the Prime Minister’s successful visit to Uzbekistan in February.

They reaffirmed their commitment to remain closely engaged for ensuring regular follow up on the important decisions taken during the visit to further strengthen Pakistan-Uzbekistan cooperation across multiple spheres.

A “Road Map” of mutually identified targets has been devised by the two sides to track progress in bilateral cooperation for each area.

The Prime Minister said that the upcoming visit of Chairman Senate to Uzbekistan would also prove useful in strengthening of our bilateral ties. Shehbaz Shari also reiterated his most cordial invitation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan soon.