Shehbaz fails to clarify allegations of 'The Mail' story: Shahzad Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Thursday said that Shehbaz Sharif had failed to clarify allegations levelled against him in the UK newspaper, The Mail on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Thursday said that Shehbaz Sharif had failed to clarify allegations levelled against him in the UK newspaper, The Mail on Sunday

Responding to Shehbaz Sharif press conference here, he said instead of filing defamation suit against The Mail, Shehbaz Sharif again staged a drama today, which was full of emotions.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif did not answer questions about three illegal payments made to his son-in-law, Ali Imran, by Naveed Akram from Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) funds, whereas Ali Imran was not a contractor or sub-contractor of the ERRA.

He said there was no denial of the fact as Shehbaz had stated that the earthquake came in 2005.

But how long after that, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts were ongoing, the special assistant questioned.

He said these payments were not made in 2005 but these were made from 2011 to 2013. He said these three payments did not have any relation with the Department for International Development (DFID) or The Mail on Sunday story.

He demanded that Shehbaz Sharif should answer these questions instead of throwing a smoke screen to hide the facts.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif should not mislead the nation by twisting things, adding that if corruption was pointed out in a contract then CPEC would be affected.

"We talk about misappropriation in ERRA funds and you say DFID funding will be affected," he added.