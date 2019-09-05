UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Family Money-laundering: Another Accused Remanded In NAB Custody

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:23 PM

An accountability court on Thursday handed over one more accused, involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till Sept 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Thursday handed over one more accused, involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till Sept 19.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein NAB officials produced accused Muhammad Shoaib Qamar.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that the accused was involved in money-laundering for the Shehbaz Sharif family and he transferred huge amounts in accounts of the family members.

He pleaded with the court for granting 15-day physical remand of the accused for investigation.

At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on physical remand till Sept 19 and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

The bureau has arrested several accused on charges of money-laundering for the Shehbaz Sharif family so far, and the suspects including Mushtaq Chene, Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood had become approvers in the case.

