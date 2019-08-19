Shehbaz family money laundering case: two approvers approach Lahore High Court for bail

(@FahadShabbir)

Two approvers in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for post-arrest bail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :

Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood, through their bail petitions, submitted that they facilitated the family in whitening their black money and got recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate. They submitted that they had been lodged in jail on judicial remand and their custody was no longer required by the bureau in the case. They pleaded with the court for granting post-arrest bail to them.

Shehbaz family members were facing money laundering charges in an investigation by National Accountability Bureau. Aftab Mehmood, in his statement, confessed that from 2008 to 2009, he made illegal telegraphic transfers (TTs) worth millions of Dollars to Pakistan to benefit the Shehbaz Sharif Family.

Aftab said that Shahid Rafique used to collect cash against TTs from the Shehbaz family equivalent to amount sent by him to the accounts of the family.

It is pertinent to mention here that the other approver Shahif Rafique is a cousin of Aftab Mehmood Shahid Rafique also confessed in his statement that he was a franchise holder of Zarco Money Exchange and provided a channel to the family for whitening their black money whereas fake identities were used for the purpose.

On April 20, the bureau had arrested both the accused.

Mushtaq alias Chini, another approver in the case, had confessed that he facilitated Sulman Shehbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif, in whitening Rs 600 million through fake TTs and loan agreements.