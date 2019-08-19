UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Family Money Laundering Case: Two Approvers Approach Lahore High Court For Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Shehbaz family money laundering case: two approvers approach Lahore High Court for bail

Two approvers in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for post-arrest bail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Two approvers in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for post-arrest bail.

Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood, through their bail petitions, submitted that they facilitated the family in whitening their black money and got recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate. They submitted that they had been lodged in jail on judicial remand and their custody was no longer required by the bureau in the case. They pleaded with the court for granting post-arrest bail to them.

Shehbaz family members were facing money laundering charges in an investigation by National Accountability Bureau. Aftab Mehmood, in his statement, confessed that from 2008 to 2009, he made illegal telegraphic transfers (TTs) worth millions of Dollars to Pakistan to benefit the Shehbaz Sharif Family.

Aftab said that Shahid Rafique used to collect cash against TTs from the Shehbaz family equivalent to amount sent by him to the accounts of the family.

It is pertinent to mention here that the other approver Shahif Rafique is a cousin of Aftab Mehmood Shahid Rafique also confessed in his statement that he was a franchise holder of Zarco Money Exchange and provided a channel to the family for whitening their black money whereas fake identities were used for the purpose.

On April 20, the bureau had arrested both the accused.

Mushtaq alias Chini, another approver in the case, had confessed that he facilitated Sulman Shehbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif, in whitening Rs 600 million through fake TTs and loan agreements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Loan Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Exchange Jail Money April Family From Million Court

Recent Stories

AJK most suitable for tree plantation: Sardar Maso ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Basharat hails extension in Gen Bajwa's servi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes for France's Support When Building Co ..

2 minutes ago

Cimate Ministry team seizes 2.5 m polythene bags f ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Plans to Discuss International Security ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Says Google Should Be Sued for Manipulating ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.