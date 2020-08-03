Shehbaz family money laundering: Court remands Sharif Group CFO in NAB custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday handed over Sharif Group of Companies' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammad Usman, involved in money laundering, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 14-day physical remand.

The administrative judge conducted the case proceedings wherein the NAB officials produced the accused.

The NAB prosecutor stated that the accused abetted, aided and facilitated co-accused - Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz - by playing an active role in laundering money for them. He pleaded with the court for granting 15-day remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that all allegations leveled against the accused were baseless.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over the accused to NAB on 14-day physical remand and ordered for his production on August 17.

The bureau had launched investigations against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz for amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income and alleged money-laundering.

The bureau summoned Muhammad Usman and issued call-up notices to him but he did not join the investigation.

The bureau conducted a raid and arrested the accused on August 2.