UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Family Money Laundering: Court Remands Sharif Group CFO In NAB Custody

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Shehbaz family money laundering: Court remands Sharif Group CFO in NAB custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday handed over Sharif Group of Companies' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammad Usman, involved in money laundering, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 14-day physical remand.

The administrative judge conducted the case proceedings wherein the NAB officials produced the accused.

The NAB prosecutor stated that the accused abetted, aided and facilitated co-accused - Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz - by playing an active role in laundering money for them. He pleaded with the court for granting 15-day remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that all allegations leveled against the accused were baseless.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over the accused to NAB on 14-day physical remand and ordered for his production on August 17.

The bureau had launched investigations against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz for amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income and alleged money-laundering.

The bureau summoned Muhammad Usman and issued call-up notices to him but he did not join the investigation.

The bureau conducted a raid and arrested the accused on August 2.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Money August All Court

Recent Stories

With the support of Mohamed bin Zayed, Emirates Po ..

11 minutes ago

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

41 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.