Shehbaz Felicitates New Sri Lanka's PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Dr Harini Amarasuriya on becoming Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, expressing the confidence that the multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would grow during her tenure.
"Congratulations to Hon. Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on assuming office as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. I wish her all the success. I am confident that the multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will grow during her tenure," the prime minister wrote on his X account.
