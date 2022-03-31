UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz For Running NA Proceedings As Per Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the NA proceedings should be run as per rules

Addressing a press conference, he said the joint opposition had decided not to involve in any unparliamentary norm, but the NA deputy speaker adjourned the session today without initiating debate on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Flanked by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and others, Shehbaz said the chair should show impartiality and run the House according to the rules.

Some 172 members of the National Assembly, the number required to carry out the no-trust motion, were present in the House, he added.

Shehbaz asked the government to present the letter regarding foreign involvement in the no-trust move in the Parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto said the opposition would not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the government. The no-confidence motion would be successfully carried out and it would be the victory of democracy, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi categorically denied that they had not received any message from anywhere for initiating the no-trust move against the government.

The joint opposition would contemplate holding of early general elections in the country, he added.

