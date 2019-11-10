Shehbaz for toeing foot prints of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mulsim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stressed the need for toeing the foot prints of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to success in the world and hereafter.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW), he said, "The message of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an eternal guidance for the entire humanity.

" Shehbaz Sharif said that today was the welfare day for those who were living in ignorance.

He said, "Pakistan also has to be as per the system which the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) introduced."