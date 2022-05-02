UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Greets PM Of Kuwait On Eid

May 02, 2022

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait on Monday to extend Eid greetings

He also conveyed best wishes for the brotherly people of Kuwait on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Reciprocating the Eid greetings, Prime Minister Al-Sabah also felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

While reaffirming their common resolve to further strengthen fraternal bilateral ties, the two leaders exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Prime Minister of Kuwait for the special care taken by the Government of Kuwait for the Pakistani expatriates living and working in Kuwait.

The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at an early date.

