Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed gratitude over Lahore High Court's decision regarding the permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for his medical treatment

In a media talk, Shahbaz Sharif thanked Allah Almighty and said that today the prayers of his mother were turned fruitful. He also thanked the entire nation for their prayers for the early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.