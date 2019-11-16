UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Hails Lahore High Court's Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:23 PM

Shehbaz hails Lahore High Court's decision

Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed gratitude over Lahore High Court's decision regarding the permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for his medical treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed gratitude over Lahore High Court's decision regarding the permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for his medical treatment.

In a media talk, Shahbaz Sharif thanked Allah Almighty and said that today the prayers of his mother were turned fruitful. He also thanked the entire nation for their prayers for the early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media

Recent Stories

PML-N's mind-set towards prime minister is condemn ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry appeals Laho ..

2 minutes ago

HRCP lauds HRWAA,TLHRC for highlighting prevailing ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Anti-Doping Agency Opposes WADA's Plans to ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

40 minutes ago

All brick kilns to be shifted on zigzag technology ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.