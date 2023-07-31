Shehbaz has not chosen, ruled out any candidate for interim PM: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that contrary to reports and speculation by certain sections of the media, and as reported in Dawn newspaper today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not chosen or ruled out any candidate for interim prime minister as yet.

In a tweet, she said that the appointment of the interim PM will be carried out according to the procedure laid down in the Constitution, both in letter and spirit.

She said that the PM would consult with all allied parties in the government and would obtain guidance from PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to identify the most suitable candidate.

The minister said that after consulting with allies, the prime minister will consult with the leader of opposition in the National Assembly to take a decision on the matter, as per the Constitution.