Open Menu

Shehbaz Has Not Chosen, Ruled Out Any Candidate For Interim PM: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Shehbaz has not chosen, ruled out any candidate for interim PM: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that contrary to reports and speculation by certain sections of the media, and as reported in Dawn newspaper today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not chosen or ruled out any candidate for interim prime minister as yet.

In a tweet, she said that the appointment of the interim PM will be carried out according to the procedure laid down in the Constitution, both in letter and spirit.

She said that the PM would consult with all allied parties in the government and would obtain guidance from PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to identify the most suitable candidate.

The minister said that after consulting with allies, the prime minister will consult with the leader of opposition in the National Assembly to take a decision on the matter, as per the Constitution.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

31 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

2 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

3 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

3 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

4 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan