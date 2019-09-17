Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday talked to Chaudhry Salik Hussain on telephone and inquired after health of his father Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

According to party sources, Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the improving health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who is getting medical treatment in Germany. Chaudhry Shujaat is former prime minister of Pakistan and president of Pakistan Muslim League(Q).