Shehbaz Inquires After Chaudhry Shujaat's Health

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday talked to Chaudhry Salik Hussain on telephone and inquired after health of his father Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday talked to Chaudhry Salik Hussain on telephone and inquired after health of his father Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to party sources, Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the improving health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who is getting medical treatment in Germany. Chaudhry Shujaat is former prime minister of Pakistan and president of Pakistan Muslim League(Q).

