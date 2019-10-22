Shehbaz inquires after Nawaz at Services Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and president Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Services Hospital to inquire after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier was shifted to the medical facility on Monday night for medical check-up.

Nawaz was detected critically low platelet count. He was tested for dengue fever at the hospital but the results were negative.