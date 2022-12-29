UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz, Kaira Discuss Country's Overall Political Situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qmar Javed Zaman Kaira discuss matters pertaining to Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as overall political situation of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

They discussed matters pertaining to Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as overall political situation of the country.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said people were suffering due to the wrong economic policies of Imran Khan-led government which had resulted into extreme inflation and massive unemployment.

In a news statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said ironically Imran Khan had the audacity to blame those for economic woes who inherited him the national economy with 6.3 per cent growth rate.

Information Minister said it was astonishing as to why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not dissolving assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

