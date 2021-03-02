Shehbaz, Kh Asif to go to Islamabad to cast their Senate vote

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and senior PML-N leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif has been allowed to go to Islamabad for casting vote in the Senate elections.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry allowed Shehbaz Sharif to go to the Federal capital, on an application filed by the Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities.

whereas Accountability Court Judge Akmal Khan allowed Kh Asif on an application submitted by the jail authorities for the purpose.

The jail authorities had sought permission for taking both under-trial prisoners - Shehbaz Sharif and Khwaja Asif - to Islamabad on March 3 for fulfillment of their constitutional responsibilities.