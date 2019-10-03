UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Lauds Contribution Of Party's Female Parliamentarians

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Shehbaz lauds contribution of party's female parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday held a meeting with women parliamentarians of the party and discussed issues of mutual concern.

He said women parliamentarians and workers were important part of the party and they had played an important role in spreading the message and ideology of the party.

He said female members of the party wrote a bright democratic chapter in the leadership of late Kulsoom Nawaz.

He said he was proud to lead a party whose female members had strong ideological affiliation with the party.

Women in the party always raised national and public issues, Shehbaz said adding people were looking towards PML-N for resolution of their problems.

