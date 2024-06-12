Shehbaz Lauds Finland’s Support For UNSC Non-permanent Membership
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded Finland’s support to Pakistan in winning a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2025-26.
In response to Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s remarks on X, the prime minister appreciated their support to Pakistan and reiterated his country's resolve to work for upholding international law and the UN Charter.
Earlier, President Stubb had congratulated Pakistan, Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia on winning the UN Security Council’s non-permanent membership.
The Finnish president also extended best wishes to Pakistan, besides assuring collaboration in strengthening the UN and the international system.
Recent Stories
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four6 minutes ago
-
MCL closed down 66 unauthorized cattle sales points6 minutes ago
-
NAB takes action on sugar broker's mysterious disappearance16 minutes ago
-
Two accused of murder, facilitator held16 minutes ago
-
Activist on World Day against Child Labour calls for collective approach to end child labour26 minutes ago
-
Three sanitary workers asphyxiated36 minutes ago
-
Eid Security Plan ready: SSP Sukkur36 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to solving masses problems in Chaman: Zialullah46 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur reviewed preparation of Eid-ul- Adha46 minutes ago
-
PHMM ensuring standard health service to Hujjaj, treated Over 90,000 Pilgrims Since May 9: Director56 minutes ago
-
Pesco, police launch joint operation against power theft56 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of Malawi vice president in a plane crash1 hour ago