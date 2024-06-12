Open Menu

Shehbaz Lauds Finland’s Support For UNSC Non-permanent Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded Finland’s support to Pakistan in winning a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2025-26.

In response to Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s remarks on X, the prime minister appreciated their support to Pakistan and reiterated his country's resolve to work for upholding international law and the UN Charter.

Earlier, President Stubb had congratulated Pakistan, Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia on winning the UN Security Council’s non-permanent membership.

The Finnish president also extended best wishes to Pakistan, besides assuring collaboration in strengthening the UN and the international system.

