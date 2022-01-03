UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Legally Bound To Bring Nawaz Back: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Shehbaz legally bound to bring Nawaz back: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was both legally and morally bound to bring his elder brother Nawaz Sharif back to the country as per his commitment given in the court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was both legally and morally bound to bring his elder brother Nawaz Sharif back to the country as per his commitment given in the court.

Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad for treatment after Shehbaz Sharif submitted an affidavit in the court that he would bring his brother back in case the former did not return, he said while talking to the media here after condoling with Omer Nazar Shah, Chairman of Aspire Group of Colleges, over his mother demise.

Flanked by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Fawad said they had no personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif, who should better return home on his own and face the cases pending in the courts.

He said the Sharif family did not have any evidence to prove the legitimate purchase of the apartments owned by them in London. The public had every right to ask them to give details of the properties bought by them through ill-gotten money, he added.

The minister said the opposition, which was only doing politics of hatred, indulged in attacking the state institutions. The politics based on sectarianism was harmful for the country, and it should be discouraged at all levels, he added.

Fawad said unfortunately the opposition was being led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who accepted results of those elections whose results came in his own party's favour.

The 'march' planned by the Maulana, he said, posed no threat to the government. It was expected that he would not be able to undertake the march. The Maulana had launched a march towards Islamabad in the first of year of the present democratically elected government, but failed to derailing it, he recalled.

The minister extended an olive branch to the opposition parties and urged them to coordinate with the government for reforming the system. He advised the opposition parties to review their approach as their frailty was not in the national interest.

He ruled out the possibility of giving any relief to those who had been facing corruption cases . The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would continue to implement its accountability agenda as its voters wanted the corrupt behind bars.

The people, he said, were not satisfied with the accountability process as the plunderers like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had not yet returned the looted public money.

He said all political parties must adopt parliamentary norms and work in unison in the Parliament to carry forward the agenda of system reforms.

The government wanted to introduce election reforms and needed the opposition's cooperation in that regard, he added.

The minister said the next general election would be held in 2023 and its preparations would start by the month of August this year.

He said the government had successfully completed negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and the amended finance bill would be passed by the National Assembly by the mid of current month.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to control inflation. There had been impact of global inflation on the masses and initiatives were being taken to provide them relief, he added.

The increase in the prices of essential commodities, he said, was natural as the country had become a net importer of petrol, edible oil and pulses. As normalcy had returned to the global market, the prices of imported items would decline soon, he hoped.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad National Assembly Petrol Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Oil London Money March August Market Muslim Family Media All Government Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Five Nuclear-Weapons Countries Make Statement on P ..

Five Nuclear-Weapons Countries Make Statement on Prevention of Nuclear War

2 minutes ago
 Detained Tunisia ex-minister 'refusing food, medic ..

Detained Tunisia ex-minister 'refusing food, medication'

2 minutes ago
 Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

2 minutes ago
 One dead, several injured in road accident

One dead, several injured in road accident

6 minutes ago
 NAB files reference against 4 testing companies fo ..

NAB files reference against 4 testing companies for extorting Rs45 mln

6 minutes ago
 PTI govt. to hold E&P blocks' 3rd bidding round in ..

PTI govt. to hold E&P blocks' 3rd bidding round in March: Hammad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.