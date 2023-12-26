Open Menu

Shehbaz Links Peace, Stability To Economic Revival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that a crucial election is going to take place on Feb 8 and the party would win it with public support

Addressing the 16th party parliamentary board meeting at Model Town here on Tuesday, he said that following the return of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, there was immense enthusiasm and fervor among party members and workers. "The rally on Oct 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan was one of the most successful receptions in our political history," he said and acknowledged the participation of people from KP province in the rally and paid tribute to party workers, general public and KP leaders who had gathered to welcome their Quaid at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He emphasized the vital role of peace and stability in the economic revival of the country and credited PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his significant efforts in restoring peace in Karachi from 2013 to 2017. He said when he had reached Karachi in 2018 for votes, the people of Karachi expressed their gratitude for peace restoration in the business hub of Pakistan.

He said that if Quaid Nawaz Sharif had not started electricity projects, the country would still have been in darkness. He recalled that there were 20-hour load-shedding in Pakistan daily but his party successfully overcome the issue. He said that it was Quaid Nawaz who tackled the menace of terrorism, adding that people still remembered development works carried out during that period across Pakistan. "The way terrorism had been eradicated from the country was recognised even by enemies as well," he maintained.

He said that every Pakistani witnessed the situation of Peshawar's development project called BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), but if the project had been supervised by Quaid Nawaz Sharif, then it would have been successful like Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Buses in Lahore and Karachi.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Vice President Hamza Shahbaz, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and others were present.

