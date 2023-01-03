UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz, Malaysian PM Discuss Upcoming Moot On Climate Resilient Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023

Shehbaz, Malaysian PM discuss upcoming moot on Climate Resilient Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim wherein they discussed bilateral relations, flood situation in Pakistan and upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, taking place on January 9, 2023 in Geneva.

The prime minister felicitated his counterpart on his election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the momentum of Pakistan-Malaysia relations and agreed on the importance of regular high-level exchanges to strengthen bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz underscored Pakistan's desire to forge a broad-based relationship with Malaysia with robust political dialogue and trade and economic linkages.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the historic ties between Pakistan and Malaysia anchored in strong economic and trade cooperation.

They discussed the devastating climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan when the international community will come together to support Pakistan's recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

