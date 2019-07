The members of the Sharif Family, including Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, on Thursday visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The members of the Sharif Family , including Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz , on Thursday visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet former prime minister

Members of the Sharif family also inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, a number of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers were also present outside the jail.