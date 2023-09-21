Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach London today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif is traveling to London with a crucial message for his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, arriving in London via Qatar on Thursday night in response to his summons for an important consultation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for London to engage in a significant meeting with the party leader.

The sources from the party revealed that an important meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif is scheduled for Friday.

This meeting would address topics such as Nawaz Sharif's anticipated return home on October 21, discussions regarding election preparations, and other pertinent matters.

Party Information Secretary Maryam Aurangzeb affirmed that Shehbaz Sharif's journey to London is in accordance with Nawaz Sharif's directives, and he is expected to return home promptly after the meeting.

It marks Shehbaz Sharif's return to London following a two-day stay in Pakistan, having previously spent a month in the UK.

On Thursday morning, Maryam Nawaz embarked on her journey to London via Dubai, where she is planning to stay for a week.