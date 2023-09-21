Open Menu

Shehbaz, Maryam Take Separate Flights To Reach London Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2023 | 11:48 AM

Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach London today

Shehbaz Sharif is traveling to London with a crucial message for his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, arriving in London via Qatar on Thursday night in response to his summons for an important consultation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for London to engage in a significant meeting with the party leader.

Shehbaz Sharif is traveling to London with a crucial message for his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, arriving in London via Qatar on Thursday night in response to his summons for an important consultation.

The sources from the party revealed that an important meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif is scheduled for Friday.

This meeting would address topics such as Nawaz Sharif's anticipated return home on October 21, discussions regarding election preparations, and other pertinent matters.

Party Information Secretary Maryam Aurangzeb affirmed that Shehbaz Sharif's journey to London is in accordance with Nawaz Sharif's directives, and he is expected to return home promptly after the meeting.

It marks Shehbaz Sharif's return to London following a two-day stay in Pakistan, having previously spent a month in the UK.

On Thursday morning, Maryam Nawaz embarked on her journey to London via Dubai, where she is planning to stay for a week.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dubai Qatar Maryam Aurangzeb London United Kingdom October Muslim From

Recent Stories

PM urges UN to mobilize private investment in deve ..

PM urges UN to mobilize private investment in developing countries to achieve SD ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

55 minutes ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underpriv ..

IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underprivileged

59 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Head of Yemen&#039 ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Head of Yemen&#039;s Presidential Leadership Cou ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

3 hours ago
Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the ..

Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE delegation continues its ..

10 hours ago
 Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 ..

Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 million for H1-23

12 hours ago
 Commerce minister, fertilizer industry representat ..

Commerce minister, fertilizer industry representatives discuss to resolve challe ..

13 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.40%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.40%

13 hours ago
 US Fed leaves rates unchanged

US Fed leaves rates unchanged

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC for successful ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC for successful completion of Sultan Al Neyadi ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan