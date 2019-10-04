UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Meets Nawaz At Kot Lakhpat Jail

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Shehbaz meets Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif. They also discussed current political situation in the country, the party sources said.

Shehbaz also apprised the former prime minister about his meetings with other political parties including JUI-F and the PPP.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Jail Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

25 minutes ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

2 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.