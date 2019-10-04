Shehbaz meets Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif. They also discussed current political situation in the country, the party sources said.

Shehbaz also apprised the former prime minister about his meetings with other political parties including JUI-F and the PPP.