Open Menu

Shehbaz Meets Nawaz, Felicitates Him On Acquittal

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, felicitates him on acquittal

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met party supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday and congratulated him over his acquittal in the Avenfield reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met party supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday and congratulated him over his acquittal in the Avenfield reference.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political situation and issues related to upcoming general election in February 2024.

According to a post shared on PML-N official X (formerly Twitter) account, Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif at the central secretariat of the party. He expressed his happiness over his brother's acquittal in the Avenfield reference.

He also extended felicitations to Maryam Nawaz in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter February Muslim Post Election 2018

Recent Stories

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar get CAREC Award for adva ..

Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar get CAREC Award for advancing gender equality in Pakis ..

3 minutes ago
 Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate ..

Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate Award

3 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU disc ..

Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU discuss bilateral ties

3 minutes ago
 Jogezai terms Zardari favorite leader of people of ..

Jogezai terms Zardari favorite leader of people of Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

2 minutes ago
14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram ..

Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram advocates hemophilia awareness

2 minutes ago
 HEC selects 321 Sri Lankan students to study in Pa ..

HEC selects 321 Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistani universities

9 minutes ago
 LESCO rewards well-performing employees

LESCO rewards well-performing employees

9 minutes ago
 Surgical workshop of International Paediatric meet ..

Surgical workshop of International Paediatric meeting concludes successfully

9 minutes ago
 CM directs speedy completion of computerization of ..

CM directs speedy completion of computerization of land records

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan