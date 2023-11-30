Shehbaz meets Nawaz, felicitates him on acquittal

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met party supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday and congratulated him over his acquittal in the Avenfield reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met party supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday and congratulated him over his acquittal in the Avenfield reference.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political situation and issues related to upcoming general election in February 2024.

According to a post shared on PML-N official X (formerly Twitter) account, Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif at the central secretariat of the party. He expressed his happiness over his brother's acquittal in the Avenfield reference.

He also extended felicitations to Maryam Nawaz in this regard.