Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Sept

The sources say that there are chances of meeting between prime ministers of both countries but there is no official confirmation yet from the Pakistan side.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to have official meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in September, the diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that both the leaders are likely to meet during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit due to held on September 15 and 16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.



PM Shehbaz will also meet heads of the other major countries on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

According to the sources, the idea of the meeting of the heads of different states on the sidelines of the SCO Summit came during the meeting of the foreign ministers that took place on July 28.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present there in the meeting of the FMs.

The Indian media, however, reported that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari denied chances of the meeting between prime ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

They reported that India and Pakistan both are part of the SCO but they are limited to the context of the broad-based activities of the organizations.

The statements of the India's ruling leaders against islam and Muslims were the main hurdles in the way of meeting between prime ministers of Pakistan and India, they quoted Bilawal as saying.