Shehbaz Names Maryam Nawaz As Senior Vice President Of PML-N: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Senior Vice President of the party with immediate effect.

In a tweet, while sharing the notification of Maryam Nawaz's appointment as PML-N senior vice president, she said Shehbaz Sharif has announced the major organizational decision of the party.

The notification said that Maryam Nawaz has been authorised to reorganise the party at all functional tiers/ levels as its"chief organiser".

