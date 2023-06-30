Open Menu

Shehbaz, Nawaz Made Unprecedented Work In Public Interest: Musadiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif had made unprecedented work in the public interest.

"Shehbaz Sharif had extended me full support while fighting against the mafia behind energy projects, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

We successfully managed to remove all hurdles and lacunas on our way to energy projects, he stated. Both the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N had completed many projects in the public interest, he said.

In reply to a question, he said the PML-N leadership had to bear the political loss for taking tough decisions in the national interest.

To another question, he said the PML-N would sweep general elections on the basis of previous and present performance made for the people of Pakistan.

On Eid special program, he urged the philanthropists and rich families to take special care of the poor masses during the distribution of sacrificial meat.

