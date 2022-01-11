Shehbaz opposes supplementary finance bill

Leader of the House in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday criticized the government for presenting the supplementary finance bill-2021 in the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday criticized the government for presenting the supplementary finance bill-2021 in the Parliament.

Initiating debate in the National Assembly on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 to amend certain laws relating to taxes and duties, he claimed that it might increase inflation and unemployment in the country.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership, during the budget 2021-22 debate in the House, had suggested to evolve consensus on a Charter of Economy (CoE) to improve financial health of the country. Strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could only be avoided through a CoE, he added.

He said the PML-N government in 2018 left behind circular debt of Rs 1,100 billion, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at 5.8 per cent and inflation at 2.5 percent, he added.