Shehbaz, Pezeshkian review Pak-Iran cooperation, express satisfaction with positive momentum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 10:30 AM
TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian wherein the two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations.
In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of Member States (CHM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to its historic and brotherly ties with neighbouring Iran, underlining the strong foundations of the relationship rooted in shared history, cultural heritage, and faith.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Federal ministers were also present in the meeting.
President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support and reaffirmed Iran’s determination to enhance bilateral collaboration in various areas of mutual interest.
Referring to the visit of Iranian president to Pakistan last month, the prime minister said that the said visit was very helpful in further strengthening the relations between the two countries. Pakistani people were very happy to receive the Iranian president in Pakistan on his recent visit, he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the importance of further strengthening political and economic ties between the two friendly countries.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, underscoring dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path toward de-escalation and stability.
The Iranian president expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property in the ongoing floods across Pakistan and said that the government and people of Iran were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this need of hour.
