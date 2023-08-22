Open Menu

Shehbaz Prays For Success Of Chairlift Rescue Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday prayed for early safe rescue of the children and a teacher trapped in the Batagram chairlift

The PML-N president, in a statement, also urged the nation to pray for the safety of the children.

He lauded the Pakistan Army for initiating the prompt rescue operation, and prayed Almighty Allah help the army team, which had been busy since long, succeed in the challenging rescue mission.

The former prime minister said the relevant authorities should promptly carry out inspection of all chairlifts across the country to prevent any such accidents in nature.

