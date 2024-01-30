Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed to initiate various development projects for Lahore including sports complex, swimming pools, e-libraries and others at PP level after coming into power again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed to initiate various development projects for Lahore including sports complex, swimming pools, e-libraries and others at PP level after coming into power again.

Addressing the public meetings in connection with upcoming general election here, he urged the masses to vote for the PML-N in the upcoming elections on February 8, pledging that it would bring prosperity to the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said the development of the country always remained PML-N’s top priority. He thanked the people of Pakistan for their continued support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. While sharing the party’s manifesto, he promised to initiate comprehensive programmes for the empowerment of the youth and promotion of education.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) had been ruined during the last four years and no one was being held responsible for this negligence. If people elected the PML-N, the LWMC would be revamped thus ensuring cleanliness in the entire provincial capital, he assured and claimed and if people entrusted Nawaz Sharif for serving the country again, the journey of development would be restarted from where it was halted. He mentioned, “Students used to get laptops through their educational institutions and the youth also have the ample job opportunities during the PML-N government.

If Nawaz Sharif is given another chance, I promise that the same programme will be initiated again.”

He praised Attaullah Tarar, PML-N ticket holder for NA-127, saying that Tarar was the suitable candidate of the area as he was eager to serve the people with dignity and dedication.

While criticizing the PPP performance in Karachi, he claimed that people of Karachi were being supplied drinking water in the bowsers, which were used for washing roads in Lahore.

Under the leadership of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif, he said, the PML-N was all committed for the country’s progress and people’s prosperity. “I believe, our youth has the great talent and it is Pakistan's greatest asset,” he remarked and vowed to work for the youth empowerment by equipping them with modern technology to polish their skills and improve their educational standard. He pledged to restart the youth’s programmes including laptop scheme, scholarships and skill development.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif urged the people to stamp on PML-N’s electoral symbol ‘Lion’ on the polling day. He also promised to enhance public facilities including establishment of e-libraries and tea stalls in Lahore's parks.

PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar, senior party leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ali Pervaiz Mlik, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar and other were present.