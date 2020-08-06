(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif while strongly denouncing the Indian forces' atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday, questioned the world's silence over inhuman acts and human rights violations in the valley.

Speaking at the joint session of Parliament, he said the United Nations had also promised to give right of self –determination to the Kashmiri people, which could not be materialized so far.

He said all the political parties were united on the Kashmir issue. He asked the government to inform about the practical steps, which it had taken to awake the world's conscience about the brutalities and oppression by the modern-day Hitler Modi on the innocent Kashmiris in negation of norms of civilized society.

Youth, elders, women and children, he said, were being martyred and there was a complete military siege in the IIOJK for the last one year.

"Kashmiri leaders including Syed Ali Shah Gillani, Yasin Malik, Asia Andrabi and hundreds of thousands Kashmiri people are behind the bar," he added.

Shehbaz said the world should stand against such brutality and oppression by the Indian occupation forces.

Paying tribute to the Kashmiris for their courage, bravery and determination, he said they would not bow down to the Indian tactics. The Kashmiris, he said, had again proven that they would not compromise on their right to freedom, by remaining defiant in the face of one year inhuman siege.

He said the Kashmiris defended their aim with huge sacrifices. By burying their martyrs in the Pakistani flag, they had been sending a clear message to the world what they wanted, he said.